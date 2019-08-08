LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 19.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 36.84% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 327,985 shares traded. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has declined 14.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LTM News: 09/05/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC RISES 0.8% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – Union says no agreement with LATAM airlines, strike goes on; 26/04/2018 – Strikes, Low-Cost Rivalry Make for Tough Times at Latam Airlines; 14/03/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES 4Q REV. $2.77B, EST. $2.71B; 30/05/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES SEES 2018 TOTAL ASK UP 5%-7%; 04/04/2018 – REG-LATAM Airlines Group Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines union to vote on new contract offer amid strike; 23/03/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE: FITCH; 09/04/2018 – Latam Airlines Group Says Passenger Traffic Increased 4.4% on Yr in March; 17/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES CONFIRMS DEAL W/ CABIN CREW UNION TO END STRIKE

Among 5 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. See Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiate

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I.D. Systems/Pointer Telocation Merger Provides An Interesting Opportunity With 8% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amplify Energy Announces Closing of Merger with Midstates, Guidance for Second Half 2019, Recurring Dividend with Current Yield of 18% and Share Buyback Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It has a 179.18 P/E ratio. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft.

Among 2 analysts covering LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has $1100 highest and $9.3000 lowest target. $10.15’s average target is 15.60% above currents $8.78 stock price. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. had 2 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of LTM in report on Wednesday, July 3 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 334 shares or 56.07% more from 214 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 107 shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $120.94 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 454,309 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 81.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 18/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE ON MPS lllA GENE THERAPY TRIAL AT THE 21ST ANNUAL ASGCT MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA; 15/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS – FDA GRANTED RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION FOR ABO-202 PROGRAM, AN AAV-BASED GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF CLN1 DISEASE; 15/03/2018 Abeona Therapeutics Receives FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for ABO-202 Gene Therapy Program in CLN1 Disease; 17/05/2018 – ABEO: TRIAL MET SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, PRELIM EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 09/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Stefano Buono and Richard Van Duyne to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Abeona Reports Update from EB-101 Gene Therapy in Epidermolysis Bullosa at 21st Annual ASGCT Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy J. Miller to Remain President, Assume Chief Scientific Officer Post

More notable recent Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Collision With Reality Sends Abeona Stock Spiraling Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abeona’s ABO-102 shows encouraging action in Sanfilippo study; shares up 11% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.