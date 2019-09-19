LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is a company in the Regional Airlines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.15% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has 94.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 21.71% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 0.00% 0.80% 0.10% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group S.A. N/A 10 209.13 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio LATAM Airlines Group S.A. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.14 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of 37.45%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LATAM Airlines Group S.A. -2.24% 3.22% -1.43% -16.35% -14.41% -6.6% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has -6.60% weaker performance while LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s competitors have 29.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.69 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s competitors are 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to Latam Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. Latam Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.