LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Contrasting side by side

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) compete against each other in the Regional Airlines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 10 0.56 N/A 0.30 30.20 Alaska Air Group Inc. 61 0.95 N/A 3.53 17.44

Demonstrates LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Alaska Air Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group S.A. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Alaska Air Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 0.00% 4.9% 1% Alaska Air Group Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alaska Air Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. and Alaska Air Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group S.A. 1 0 0 1.00 Alaska Air Group Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

The upside potential is 3.45% for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. with consensus price target of $9.3. Competitively the consensus price target of Alaska Air Group Inc. is $72.63, which is potential 13.77% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Alaska Air Group Inc. appears more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares and 91.3% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares. About 94.3% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alaska Air Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LATAM Airlines Group S.A. -7.27% -15.8% -21.15% -3.1% -33.92% -12.04% Alaska Air Group Inc. 1.32% 2.38% -7.81% -6.79% 2.4% 1.05%

For the past year LATAM Airlines Group S.A. had bearish trend while Alaska Air Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alaska Air Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company operates through two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to Latam Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. Latam Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.