Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holding; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Decreased Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $986,315

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 39,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 2.87M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99M, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 601,935 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 3,455 shares valued at $249,875 was made by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.28 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Connors Investor Ser invested in 213,742 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 1.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 58,639 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 35,428 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Limited Liability has 0.52% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 40,500 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 3.68 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 86,610 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 2,115 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 32.76 million shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 597,083 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Service stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 34,549 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 3.40M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Lc owns 8,050 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,420 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Zimmer Prns Lp holds 0.16% or 451,117 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP accumulated 6,900 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 104,699 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 203,266 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.24% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 153,900 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 225 shares. Laurion Management Lp holds 0.01% or 24,497 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 132,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 229,066 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.