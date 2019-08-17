Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Its Position in Ventas (VTR) by $194.62 Million as Stock Rose; Nli International Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.49 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 855.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.17M, up from 361,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 99,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, down from 112,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St." on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "A Look At American Express Company's (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga" on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha" on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ventas to buy seniors housing portfolio valued at $1.8B – Seeking Alpha" published on June 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Ventas (VTR) Announces Sean P. Nolan to Board – StreetInsider.com" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

