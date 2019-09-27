Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Holding in Regency Centers (REG) by $7.64 Million; Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 43,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The institutional investor held 241,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, up from 197,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 216,548 shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 115,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.80M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 3.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 6.36 million shares or 42.53% less from 11.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 54,891 shares. Sandler Management invested in 0.98% or 867,768 shares. American Intl stated it has 4,244 shares. 177,578 were reported by First Eagle Invest Mngmt Lc. Conestoga Capital Limited Company has invested 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 188,950 shares. Quantum Mngmt has invested 0.44% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 29,626 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 224,623 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 9,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,932 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 50,959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 41,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 14,495 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologiesin (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 98,373 shares to 310,660 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc. by 5,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,040 shares, and cut its stake in Marten Transportltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 51,223 shares to 854,922 shares, valued at $120.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 84,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,773 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).