Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped By $2.36 Million Its National Health Investors (NHI) Holding; Toro Co (TTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.42

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased National Health Investors Inc (NHI) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 30,212 shares as National Health Investors Inc (NHI)’s stock rose 5.14%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 797,017 shares with $62.19M value, up from 766,805 last quarter. National Health Investors Inc now has $3.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.96. About 184,309 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project

Toro Co (TTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 148 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 104 cut down and sold stakes in Toro Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 83.49 million shares, up from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Toro Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 87 Increased: 101 New Position: 47.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 610,991 shares to 3.59 million valued at $120.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 219,715 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 320,004 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.03% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 16,272 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 160,669 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 74,518 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 3,154 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 304,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 639,607 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0% or 210 shares. 29,200 were reported by 1832 Asset L P. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 26,696 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 73,388 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 6.70 million are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Sg Americas Secs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 40.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp holds 3.84% of its portfolio in The Toro Company for 280,651 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 199,945 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 2.23% invested in the company for 2.78 million shares. The Maryland-based Carderock Capital Management Inc has invested 1.61% in the stock. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 632,500 shares.

