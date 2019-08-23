Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $35.24 Million as Valuation Rose; Pggm Investments Holding in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) Decreased by $8.95 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 77,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 113,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, down from 191,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $549.42. About 244,486 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 52,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 52,637 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 105,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 609,601 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc reported 0.48% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rivulet Capital stated it has 18.26% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Quantbot Ltd Partnership invested in 0.32% or 7,329 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 120,535 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 7,180 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 56,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 19 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa, France-based fund reported 34,657 shares. Cambridge Inv holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Forward Limited holds 0.08% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. 368 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc owns 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has invested 3.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 120,005 are owned by Guardian Tru. 132 are held by Ftb Advsrs Inc.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 388,103 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $65.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 32.83 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

