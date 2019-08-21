Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Its Coresite Realty (COR) Stake; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Coresite Realty Corp (COR) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 50,796 shares as Coresite Realty Corp (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 558,602 shares with $59.78 million value, down from 609,398 last quarter. Coresite Realty Corp now has $4.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 54,409 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 448 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 453 sold and reduced holdings in Mondelez International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten positions increased from 13 to 16 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 399 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 31.84 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 14.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.06% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.51% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 1.52 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.07 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.2 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 65,070 shares to 1.39 million valued at $303.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) stake by 10,578 shares and now owns 766,805 shares. Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was raised too.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59M for 21.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Paloma Prns Com owns 3,870 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 18,213 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Da Davidson Co has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Fund Mgmt holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 29,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 22,488 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd owns 0.09% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 35,917 shares. 20,334 are held by Aperio Group Lc. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0.01% or 16,656 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 22,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adelante Capital Llc has invested 1.18% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -6.13% below currents $113.46 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.