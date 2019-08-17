Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Cubesmart (CUBE) Position by $8.33 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Holder First Republic Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $763,476

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 1,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 60,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.90M, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $419.46. About 543,660 shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 15/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Holding(s) in Company; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corp Publishes Response to BlackRock Inquiries; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 14/05/2018 – Citadel Hires BlackRock’s Ibrahim for London-Based Macro Unit; 11/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Submission of Documents

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 260,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.62 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.00M shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.79 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 172,351 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $129.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $220.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.