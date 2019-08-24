Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Boosted by $10.13 Million as Shares Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Northstar Group Raised Holding

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Facebook accused of `anti-competitive’ behaviour; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook at Center of Global Reckoning on Data Governance; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Risks Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 862,513 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: LaSalle Hasn’t Responded to Revised Proposal, Continues to Refuse to Negotiate Agreement to Combine; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Inadvertent Disclosure of Draft Document; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 FFO $2.56/Shr-FFO $2.69/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares to 9.51 million shares, valued at $79.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 110,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 4.11 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity holds 0.01% or 37,238 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 54,545 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connable Office has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 20,342 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Eii Cap Management invested in 0.65% or 37,745 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 10,915 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 35 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 53,600 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 1.43% or 200,300 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 12,030 are held by Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.13% stake. Country Club Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,468 shares. Thornburg Mngmt owns 976,368 shares. Synovus holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 97,835 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 5,570 shares. Cap World Investors reported 44.50M shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Corp holds 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.23 million shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,359 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 3.46% or 52,276 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,978 shares.

