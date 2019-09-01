Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) Has Trimmed by $32.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Upped Holding by $6.27 Million as Shares Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 437,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.68M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 1.26 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $708.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 3.11M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 692 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited reported 4.88M shares or 6.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Com has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 126,962 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 2.08 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0% or 3,235 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bancorp reported 12,189 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 535,268 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Inc stated it has 4,888 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 556 shares. Brinker holds 0.23% or 82,088 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 1,224 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 4,000 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.51M shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $73.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 114,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,125 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 89,740 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 182,025 shares. 113,243 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 432,500 shares stake. Moreover, Country Club Tru Com Na has 0.03% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 23,473 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 126 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,643 shares. Moreover, Qs Lc has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 48,508 shares. 88,315 were reported by Clearline Lp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dupont Capital holds 0% or 12,858 shares in its portfolio.

