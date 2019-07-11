Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Stake in Flowserve (FLS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 37,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.41 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.45M shares traded or 50.48% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 906,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.18 million, down from 918,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $148.92. About 1.03 million shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE)

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $204.19 million for 21.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 2,743 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Adage Partners Grp Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 141,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 32,009 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 30 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 2,738 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco holds 1.04 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Co reported 8,278 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 216,062 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Quadrant Ltd Liability Co holds 13,790 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.44% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.82 million activity. MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30 million worth of stock. The insider Cunningham John H sold 5,000 shares worth $661,300. The insider CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $660,150 was made by RICHARDSON JAMES H on Friday, February 8.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,070 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $303.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 100,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $79.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp.