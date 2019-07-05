Lasalle Investment Management Securities Raised By $7.70 Million Its Regency Centers (REG) Holding; Lumber Liquidators Holdings Has 1.55 Sentiment

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Regency Centers Corp (REG) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 114,948 shares as Regency Centers Corp (REG)’s stock rose 2.09%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.22M shares with $149.73M value, up from 2.10 million last quarter. Regency Centers Corp now has $11.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 157,880 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 62 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold their stakes in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 22.42 million shares, up from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) stake by 147,179 shares to 2.30 million valued at $65.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) stake by 229,144 shares and now owns 2.35 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.07% or 25.23M shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.18% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 496,057 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 6.18 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 155,384 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 305,875 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 30,500 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 1.65% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 2.79M shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 31,929 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 139,680 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 486 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Corporation invested in 0.01% or 22,182 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2,168 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 72 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Regency Centers had 8 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 4 to “Overweight”. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 22. The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Thursday, March 14.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,592 activity.

The stock increased 1.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 327,330 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has declined 46.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Comp Store Sales Growth Mid-Single Digits; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Narrows Loss, Reiterates 2018 Targets; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29 million for 36.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $333.90 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.