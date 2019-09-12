Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Simon Property Group (SPG) Position as Share Value Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $995,644 as Market Value Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 69,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.88M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.87. About 2.66M shares traded or 71.08% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 38,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 270,436 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, down from 308,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 3.70M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46 million for 12.94 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 311,047 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 354,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $86.02 million for 58.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 119,934 shares to 864,193 shares, valued at $108.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Exone Co/The (NASDAQ:XONE).

