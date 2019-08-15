Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Its Stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) as Shares Declined; Highvista Strategies Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $539.05. About 357,401 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 109,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.77 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 2.95M shares traded or 90.41% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,070 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $303.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Usca Ria Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amica Mutual Ins Co owns 21,691 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Invesco Limited holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4.08M shares. Heitman Real Ltd accumulated 872,128 shares or 6.92% of the stock. Tcw Group Inc owns 92,299 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Franklin Res reported 446,170 shares stake. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.49% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Willingdon Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 2,599 were accumulated by Art Advsr Lc. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,474 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,706 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested in 16,821 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Catalysts For Simon Property Group To Narrow The Discount: Shares Are A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 2,370 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 103 shares. Kemnay Advisory owns 7,559 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 6,943 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 1.05% or 336,174 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 15 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 439 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Gateway Inv Advisers reported 39,267 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 22,932 shares or 0.08% of the stock.