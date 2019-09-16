Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered By $2.44 Million Its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Position; Amarin PLC Has 1.71 Sentiment

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 87,138 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.23 million shares with $62.85 million value, down from 2.32 million last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 449,949 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.56 TO $2.69; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEB); 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%

Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 108 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 63 decreased and sold holdings in Amarin Corp PLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 146.09 million shares, up from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amarin Corp PLC in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 44 Increased: 75 New Position: 33.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 22.71% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc for 782,000 shares. Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 5.13 million shares or 21.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 11.82% invested in the company for 8.61 million shares. The New York-based Baker Bros. Advisors Lp has invested 5.47% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 7.50 million shares.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 2.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) At US$28.50? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pebblebrook closes on sale of Rouge Hotel – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Rouge Hotel – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $101.88M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 289,656 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. Ls Ltd Com reported 6,474 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 14 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 11,153 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 249,061 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 75,485 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 69,630 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 2.33M shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% or 153,029 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 742 shares. Amp Limited has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Strs Ohio owns 193,394 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) stake by 1.12 million shares to 3.42 million valued at $93.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) stake by 1.08 million shares and now owns 4.49M shares. Vici Properties Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 12.24% above currents $28.51 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral”.