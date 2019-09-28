Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lifted Stake in Regency Centers (REG) as Stock Value Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Decreased Holding

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 155,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 893,616 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.44 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 115,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.80M, up from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 847,035 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.24% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 2.35 million shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 12,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.01 million shares. Moreover, Interest Group has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 56,884 shares. Sei has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 0.04% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 33,383 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 53,857 shares. Hm Payson accumulated 0% or 725 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 4,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 98,186 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 610,991 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $120.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 122,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Company has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Iowa Fincl Bank has invested 1.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Asset Management One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 138,722 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 8,830 shares stake. 93,677 were accumulated by Aviva Plc. Fjarde Ap accumulated 110,591 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability has 80,716 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 19,413 are held by Jag Limited Com. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has 1.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bellecapital Ltd holds 1,100 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 76,059 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 400 shares. Farmers Financial Bank owns 474 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Llc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 103,774 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.