Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lifted Its Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holding; Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Stake in Discovery (DISCK) by $492,600

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 19,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 949,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, down from 969,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 1.77 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99 million, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 857,779 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Rebound?, Disney Reports, Barneys Files Chapter 11 – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 158,025 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 385,680 shares to 510,992 shares, valued at $65.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 77,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.40 Per Share – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Memorial City-area Japanese restaurant to add River Oaks Shopping Center location – Houston Business Journal” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Los Angeles-based gym to make Houston debut – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 614,200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd has 105,233 shares. Bokf Na reported 25,694 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.45% or 615,886 shares in its portfolio. Ls Ltd Co holds 6,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited holds 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 17,457 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.01% or 7,934 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested in 30,525 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0.05% or 35,195 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 42,637 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 22,391 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 125,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 4,404 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 20,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).