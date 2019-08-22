Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lifted By $16.69 Million Its Macerich Co/The (MAC) Stake; Armstrong World Industries Has 1.14 Sentiment

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Macerich Co/The (MAC) stake by 34.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 388,103 shares as Macerich Co/The (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $65.14M value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Macerich Co/The now has $4.07B valuation. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 2.47M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 109 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 96 sold and decreased their stakes in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 47.63 million shares, up from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Armstrong World Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 71 Increased: 65 New Position: 44.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 23.42 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 112,717 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH

Mig Capital Llc holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for 562,000 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 1.49 million shares or 5.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Partners Llc has 4.05% invested in the company for 365,216 shares. The Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has invested 2.61% in the stock. Mrj Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 45,330 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $30 lowest target. $36.67’s average target is 27.37% above currents $28.79 stock price. Macerich had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $30 target. Citigroup maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Friday, June 28 with “Neutral” rating.

