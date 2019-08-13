Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increases Holding in Sl Green Realty (SLG); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Raised Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 477,471 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 49,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.93 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 109,084 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $266.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,890 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company by 13,053 shares to 10,655 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS) by 809,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,630 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY).

