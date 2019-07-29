Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increases Holding in Public Storage (PSA); As Kimball Electronics (KE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Algert Global Lowered by $1.60 Million Its Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 65,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.31 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $241.45. About 292,355 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 106,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 130,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 58,333 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 12.55% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold KE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 3.92% more from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd accumulated 165,830 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 58 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 26,315 shares. Pinnacle holds 78,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). The New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 37,709 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). American has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 15,809 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has 2,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,200 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 145,977 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,746 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 388,489 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $83.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,138 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).