Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increases Holding in Macerich Co/The (MAC); Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose While Burns J W & Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 388,103 shares as the company's stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.90 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 53,411 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Llc reported 1.96M shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 233,089 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,643 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 7,709 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 31,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 14,881 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 162,479 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.04% or 9,532 shares. 1.78 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 31,138 shares stake. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 5,161 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 720,101 shares.

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 437,244 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $240.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,581 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought $154,495 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares. 3,000 shares valued at $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.