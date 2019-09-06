Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Ventas (VTR) Position by $194.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Upped Its Stake by $620,200 as Share Value Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 855.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 3.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.17 million, up from 361,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 537,511 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 852,786 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 14/05/2018 – Under-fire BT boss pins hopes on EE reboot to buy time; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: BT’s EE Won 40 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP302.6 Mln; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT AND CWU HAVE AGREED TO WORK TOGETHER TO ESTABLISH A NEW ‘HYBRID’ PENSION ARRANGEMENT OVER COMING YEAR FOR TEAM MEMBERS LEAVING BTPS; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – ACTIONS INCLUDE A YEAR 3 CASH COST REDUCTION OF £1.5 BLN WITH COSTS TO ACHIEVE OF £800 MLN AND TWO YEAR PAYBACK; 04/05/2018 – BT Plans Thousands of Job Cuts -FT; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Agreement is Affordable Within Capital Allocation Framework; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PLANS TO EXIT BT’S HEADQUARTERS IN CENTRAL LONDON; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL W/ CWU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset has 2,350 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.51% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lasalle Investment Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 5.66% or 3.45M shares. Blackrock reported 0.11% stake. Leavell Invest owns 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,096 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 13,446 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt owns 15,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Us has 8.2% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17.54M shares. 82,072 were reported by Van Eck Assoc. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 8,119 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 40,449 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 200 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 253,414 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 109,917 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $277.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

