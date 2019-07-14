Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Regency Centers (REG) Position by $7.70 Million; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increases Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 360,222 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.27 million shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares to 290,138 shares, valued at $33.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74M shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 73,981 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm stated it has 9,664 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 18,229 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.01 million shares. Eii Management reported 20,863 shares. 66,203 are owned by Td Asset Management. Federated Investors Pa owns 69,831 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,368 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 72,045 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 41,066 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 5,715 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). American Intl Grp Inc has 58,153 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 54,337 shares.

