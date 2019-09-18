Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Its Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) by $14.01 Million; Covington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $2.43 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56M, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 1.86 million shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 19/03/2018 SUNSTONE DEVELOPMENT 603612.SS SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 516 PCT Y/Y AT 547.8 MLN YUAN; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 34C TO 36C, EST. 36C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 21/03/2018 – ASETE – SUNSTONE CAPITAL CONTEMPLATES SALE OF UP TO 1\,600\,000; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO 34c-36c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Associa Cares Takes Action to Help Residents of Sunstone Townhomes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 1.25 million shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

More notable recent Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sunstone Hotel Investors, NTN Buzztime, Seadrill Partners, Achaogen, and China Automotive â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 196,160 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $119.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 242,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,613 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SHO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 221.04 million shares or 0.49% less from 222.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,418 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) or 4.16 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 0% or 269,860 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 525,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 20,094 shares. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.45% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 136,244 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 232,988 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Amp Cap reported 55,764 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 297,821 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 11.46M shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co owns 101,101 shares. 145,864 were accumulated by Kames Public Limited Co. Cookson Peirce And invested 1.7% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 7,919 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 123,822 shares. 22 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 1,758 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,476 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,691 shares. Hemenway Trust Com Llc reported 3,372 shares stake. Ifrah Fincl Services holds 1,958 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cadence Bancorp Na reported 18,948 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 2,975 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s All Quiet on the Darden Front, and That May Not Be a Bad Thing – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.