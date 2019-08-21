Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Its Highwoods Properties (HIW) Position by $34.85 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Upped Its Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 7.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 247,011 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 67,397 were accumulated by Umb Bancshares N A Mo. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 125,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group has 7,628 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 6,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 439,785 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 9,305 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 716,290 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 14,651 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 178,823 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 1.73 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Ww Asset Incorporated owns 4,843 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 18,990 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 3.23 million shares to 190,703 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 357,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,138 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

