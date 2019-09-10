Lasalle Investment Management Securities Increased Holding in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) by $32.89 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Cut by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 116,747 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.58% or $0.295 during the last trading session, reaching $3.375. About 2.44 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares to 9.51 million shares, valued at $79.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 77,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 0.08% or 47,480 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.23% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 62,940 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv holds 0.17% or 21,507 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 541,949 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 113,159 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 129,014 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc reported 0.03% stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 0.24% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 7,574 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.02% or 50,685 shares. 93,800 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Art Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 20,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 22,302 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 135,600 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited reported 22,945 shares. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 18,666 shares. Amer Intll Gru invested in 0% or 128,899 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Com has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc reported 57,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,400 shares. 161,290 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 1.11M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested 0.2% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 117,648 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc stated it has 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 544,525 shares.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $37.96M for 3.25 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. 15,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K.. On Friday, August 30 HICKS QUENTIN R bought $35,700 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 15,000 shares.