Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Upped Position in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Cut Its Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 1.33M shares traded or 73.92% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,023 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, down from 19,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.90 million shares to 18,115 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 36,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,714 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,463 shares to 41,399 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.