Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $8.09 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holding Lifted by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 29,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, up from 27,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 4.03 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 311,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.93 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.71M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3,223 shares to 52,536 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,681 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Main Street Rech Ltd holds 3.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 72,107 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication accumulated 0.59% or 52,341 shares. American Asset Mngmt has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 967,750 shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,164 shares. Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Inv has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Accuvest Glob Advsrs stated it has 5,545 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Com accumulated 1.41% or 17,845 shares. Alesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 993 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated holds 1.09 million shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,842 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company has 6,599 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 39,650 shares. Essex Fin Inc holds 0.93% or 15,214 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Semi-Annual Letter 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Michigan deal exceeds analyst estimates, RBC says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69,004 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $222.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 60,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.