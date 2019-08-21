Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake in Taubman Centers (TCO) by $5.76 Million; Bollard Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Declined

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 17,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 530,121 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.35M, up from 512,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 110,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.18 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 390,536 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $220.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Capital Research & reported 2.06% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Eaton Vance holds 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 9,730 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 3,816 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential invested 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co holds 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 4,819 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). 32,503 are held by Mason Street Advsr. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 264,750 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Honeywell Interest Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 7.27 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 89,098 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tesla Is Completely Out of Control – Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taubman Centers: Some Like It Illiquid – Seeking Alpha” published on February 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taubman Centers: You Get A Rolex For The Price Of A Timex – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taubman Centers Declares Common and Preferred Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $55.71 million for 10.88 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eastern Financial Bank has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 341,476 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orrstown Ser stated it has 19,360 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt Ltd accumulated 52,409 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 20,475 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 163,342 shares. 4.69 million were reported by Epoch Inv Partners. 7,800 were reported by Grisanti Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated has 3.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 215,910 shares. 37,172 are owned by White Pine Ltd. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 13.35 million shares. Commercial Bank invested in 0.85% or 126,837 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.84M shares. Howard Cap Mngmt reported 6,625 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.