Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Its Position in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by $129.86 Million; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake Held by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 4.22M shares traded or 110.55% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 125.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 39,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 31,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 1.70M shares traded or 55.82% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 40,674 shares to 11,326 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,300 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Ltd Liability holds 164,699 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.86M shares. Argi Service Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 45,206 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 22,870 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 152,478 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 120,459 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 140,119 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,024 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Utah Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 51,463 are held by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.07M shares.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.92 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

