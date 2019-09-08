Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Its Duke Realty (DRE) Stake by $5.89 Million; Valuation Rose; Private Ocean Has Lowered Rayonier (RYN) Position as Stock Price Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 196,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.64 million, down from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 1.96 million shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 349,705 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.13% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 236 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.23% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). France-based Axa has invested 0.08% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Ser Automobile Association owns 662,627 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 1,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,002 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 176,700 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 56,250 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 109,993 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 18,379 shares. Etrade Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 49,770 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.21M for 22.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Announces Pricing Terms for $175 Million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More important recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE:RYN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Com reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Cls Invs Limited Company holds 332 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 5,606 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 7,035 shares. Dupont owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 11,527 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 4,647 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,422 shares. Raymond James Services Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 49,374 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 7,007 shares. Da Davidson & reported 9,094 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1,473 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 179,770 shares stake. 2.10M are owned by Third Avenue Management Llc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).