Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed By $7.22 Million Its Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Stake; Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Take-Two has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.30’s average target is 5.46% above currents $128.29 stock price. Take-Two had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. See Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) latest ratings:

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) stake by 5.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 51,223 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 854,922 shares with $120.62 million value, down from 906,145 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc now has $17.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 166,391 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.52 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 47.6 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.29. About 378,944 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 5,600 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has invested 0.97% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura owns 24,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 31,256 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,288 shares. Fil Limited reported 4 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advsr Lc reported 576 shares. 64,952 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. Horizon has 5,216 shares. 330,462 were reported by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co. Qs Limited Liability reported 13,246 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Botty Invsts Limited Liability has 500 shares. Rampart Inv Management Commerce Ltd Llc invested in 6,048 shares.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.49M for 21.79 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -2.75% below currents $152.52 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

