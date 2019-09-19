Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Raised Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by $30.18 Million as Market Value Declined; As Tenneco (Call) (TEN) Share Price Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Raised Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.81M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 256,480 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN) by 760.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31M, up from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 617,606 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 225,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 174,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $92,600 was made by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7. Hollar Jason M. had bought 60,000 shares worth $566,280 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,557 were reported by Raymond James &. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 36,353 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. James Invest Research stated it has 11,442 shares. Bb&T Secs reported 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 2.59 million shares. Van Eck Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 118,697 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 255,591 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 26,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 65,711 shares in its portfolio. 77,895 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Aperio Ltd holds 0.01% or 159,698 shares. Icahn Carl C accumulated 5.65 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability accumulated 208,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 2.60M shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 610,991 shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $120.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 75,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,501 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).