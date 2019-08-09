Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding; Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) Sentiment Is 1.48

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) stake by 22.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 609,428 shares as Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.06M shares with $138.81 million value, down from 2.67M last quarter. Vornado Realty Trust now has $12.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 860,951 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO

Nova Measuring Instruments LTD (NVMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 31 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 10.40 million shares, up from 9.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nova Measuring Instruments LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 18 New Position: 13.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $812.78 million. The firm offers in-line and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 19.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 91,665 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Rev $62.6M

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for 296,500 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. owns 1.61 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd has 0.42% invested in the company for 681,517 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 128,236 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 49,950 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited holds 4,737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 14,938 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.22% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Private Gp accumulated 207,391 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 104,354 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv accumulated 15,942 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sei accumulated 105,559 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust stake by 202,463 shares to 1.15 million valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) stake by 388,103 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Corecivic Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $76 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $73 target.