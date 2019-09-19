Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Holding; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Has 1 Sentiment

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 13 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 13 reduced and sold their equity positions in Horizon Technology Finance Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 958,195 shares, down from 1.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Horizon Technology Finance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 8.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) stake by 50.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 248,819 shares as Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 241,181 shares with $8.86 million value, down from 490,000 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc now has $8.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 82,428 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System

Among 3 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 6.00% above currents $41.2 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, September 12.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Corecivic Inc stake by 1.99 million shares to 2.19M valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) stake by 36,674 shares and now owns 113,962 shares. Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) was raised too.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54M for 13.92 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 82,604 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 24,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 85,714 shares. Highland Cap Lc accumulated 72,792 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Webster Retail Bank N A owns 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 3,755 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co reported 123,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Financial Bank And reported 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 20,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0% or 21 shares. 2.53M are held by Pggm. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation for 221,094 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc owns 17,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.03% invested in the company for 48,800 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,000 shares.