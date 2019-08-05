Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted Its National Health Investors (NHI) Stake by $825,084; Valuation Rose; Wbi Investments Position in Principal Finl Group (PFG) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 10,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 766,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23 million, up from 756,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 2,924 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 12,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 31,015 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 18,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 56,936 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Inc has 0.17% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 82,166 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 15,132 shares. New Amsterdam Lc holds 0.09% or 4,828 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 114,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Tech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Everence Management Inc stated it has 20,407 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com reported 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Strs Ohio stated it has 3,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Bessemer Gru reported 1,882 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 9,078 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 1,073 shares. Victory Management Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 50,293 shares.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 329,174 shares to 658,833 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,930 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,006 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 9,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Ltd stated it has 0.03% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 26,740 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,091 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.49 million shares. 9,285 are owned by Metropolitan Life Com Ny. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 507,889 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 93,916 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com accumulated 19,333 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 7,358 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 0.04% or 22,458 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 28,321 shares.