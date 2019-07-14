Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC); Illumina (ILMN) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $16.43 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30 million shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 388,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.31 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. The insider Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 54.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 was made by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10.