Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Its Sl Green Realty (SLG) Position by $25.84 Million; Corbyn Investment Management Cut Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) Holding as Stock Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 11,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 121,902 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 133,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 4.77M shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 322,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.91M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 509,480 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69,004 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $222.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 196,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Incorporated reported 2,911 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 0.91% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The Iowa-based Principal Fin has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 33,118 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 24 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com accumulated 0.03% or 17,053 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 169,400 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 184,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 6,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,828 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 0.05% stake. Boston Prns reported 5.06M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SL Green Signs KPS Capital Partners at One Vanderbilt Avenue – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SL Green Realty Corp. Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on November 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SL Green to Purchase Majority Stake in 460 W 34th Street – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green Q2 same-store cash NOI declines 2.7% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ulysses Mngmt Llc owns 792,185 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 499,996 shares. 14,949 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 63,526 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company reported 3,721 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa invested in 8,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 25,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 808,541 shares. Amp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 66,319 shares. 672 are owned by Glenmede Na. Signaturefd Lc reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial accumulated 12,550 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,654 shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Zayo shareholders vote to approve $14.3 billion acquisition – Denver Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.