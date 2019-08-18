Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased By $16.69 Million Its Macerich Co/The (MAC) Stake; ASX LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ASXFF) Shorts Decreased By 3.43%

ASX LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ASXFF) had a decrease of 3.43% in short interest. ASXFF’s SI was 53,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.43% from 55,400 shares previously. It closed at $59.57 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Macerich Co/The (MAC) stake by 34.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 388,103 shares as Macerich Co/The (MAC)'s stock declined 17.42%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $65.14M value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Macerich Co/The now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 10.43% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O'HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich's board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO'S MAC.N BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.14 billion. The Company’s products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates two trading, clearing and settlement platforms, such as ASX Trade is for equity and related equity derivative products and ASX Trade24 is for interest rate, equity index, and commodity futures products; helps product manufacturers to issue ETPs, warrants, and managed funds; and provides mFund settlement and trading services, as well as a range of solutions to access liquidity to financial market customers, including connections to other trading venues.

More news for ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “ASX: A Debt-Free Company With A Safe 3.4% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Cannabis: An Unexpected Woe For TMX Group – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 14, 2017 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $116,706 was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Stephen Andrea M bought 20,000 shares worth $649,882. 5,000 shares valued at $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23. $91,280 worth of stock was bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $30 lowest target. $39’s average target is 33.11% above currents $29.3 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 28 by Citigroup.