Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position by $40.83 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Stake In Lauder Estee Cos (Put) (EL) Was Increased

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 609,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.81 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.00M shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Put) (EL) by 317.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 31,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75 million shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,681 shares. 2,580 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com. Qs Investors Ltd Company stated it has 21,535 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh accumulated 0.22% or 120,845 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co reported 1,751 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 237 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. First National Bank owns 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,212 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Nc has 0.23% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,850 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 107,000 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1St Source Bancorp has 0.21% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14,995 shares. Logan Management owns 112,940 shares. 4,650 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.09% or 63,907 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28,897 shares to 16,503 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IYR).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.65 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

