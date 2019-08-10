Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Decreased Its Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Position; Maplelane Capital Lowered Its Extra Space Storage (Put) (EXR) Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) stake by 99.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 5.75 million shares as Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 4,581 shares with $84,000 value, down from 5.75M last quarter. Brixmor Property Group Inc now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 1.97 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 250,000 shares with $25.48M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) now has $15.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 1.26M shares traded or 57.77% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 594,530 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 22,784 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 37,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 373,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 230 shares. Sei owns 167,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). D E Shaw & invested in 738,421 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Neuberger Berman Group reported 32,328 shares. 45.14 million are held by Vanguard Gp. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company holds 0.15% or 84,950 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,195 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0.08% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 481,782 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust stake by 202,463 shares to 1.15M valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) stake by 388,103 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Sba Communications Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1,100 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 5,566 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 343,284 shares. 16,726 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advsr. First Republic Investment Inc reported 164,399 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Com reported 1.11M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bp Public Limited Co reported 0.05% stake. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gradient Invests Lc owns 82,138 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank Tru has 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.08% or 68,800 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,966 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 4,900 shares. First Advsr Lp holds 135,541 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) stake by 167,500 shares to 410,000 valued at $64.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 491,169 shares and now owns 751,169 shares. Alphabet Inc (Call) was raised too.