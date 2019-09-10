Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Its Holding in Taubman Centers (TCO) by $5.76 Million as Shares Declined; As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Td Capital Management Lowered by $9.83 Million Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 110,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.18M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 343,191 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES CIO JON LITT TO TCO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 27/04/2018 – Green Shoots for Retail at Taubman; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $10.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.55. About 66,151 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 2,782 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tobam has invested 3.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 307 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.70M shares. Colony Ltd Co owns 6,424 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. City Holdings stated it has 25 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.03% or 11,815 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 41,490 shares stake. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dupont stated it has 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 85,890 shares. Centurylink Investment Management reported 0.67% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 533 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.83M for 13.08 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares to 519,612 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Litt keeps up pressure on Taubman Centers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Taubman Nominates Michelle J. Goldberg to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bottomline Technologies Think Green Award Presented to Taubman Centers – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Activist Investor Is Targeting Taubman Centers’ “Jewel Box” – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $195,550 activity.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 134,888 shares to 453,464 shares, valued at $90.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 757,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,541 shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).