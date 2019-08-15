Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Its Position in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by $16.69 Million as Share Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Increased Its Stake by $509,600

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 388,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 2.72M shares traded or 57.79% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Chilton Capital Limited Liability stated it has 182,843 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.04% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 162,479 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 21,337 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 14,881 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.91% or 486,942 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 13,969 shares. Third Avenue Limited Liability Company reported 4.42% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 15,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0% or 6,189 shares. Chevy Chase reported 86,180 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares to 9.51 million shares, valued at $79.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,372 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. Shares for $202,500 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Stephen Andrea M also bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $91,280 was made by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9.

