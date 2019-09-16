Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Position in Simon Property Group (SPG) by $10.97 Million as Stock Declined; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Cibc Asset Management Boosted Holding by $2.56 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 69,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.88M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 12,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 57,448 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.75 million, up from 44,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.91 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) by 533,117 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $94.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 30,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simon Property Group Is Not Simple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Simon Property Group Wants to Be More Than Just a Mall Operator – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.62 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 394 were reported by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 380,836 shares. Da Davidson & Communications holds 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 4,288 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 13,156 shares. 627,869 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Stanley invested in 11,018 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Security Capital Research And Mgmt invested in 1.68% or 219,842 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.22% or 73,477 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Andra Ap stated it has 0.21% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Motco stated it has 1,667 shares. Moreover, Adelante Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 7.86% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 955,791 shares. 35,169 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arlington Asset Investment And A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Focus Prtnrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 1.77 million shares. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 1,225 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northside Capital Ltd owns 1,180 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Corp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 201,619 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 367,691 shares stake. 18,456 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.5% or 2.06 million shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 54,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hartford Invest Mgmt Communications invested in 0.32% or 56,876 shares. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).