Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding by $1.36 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 29,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.98 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 432,215 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, down from 48,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 311,047 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.97 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

