Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $5.51 Million; As Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Market Valuation Declined, Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 77,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 519,290 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. PLD’s profit will be $495.86M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.48% EPS growth.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 202,463 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.50M shares. Renaissance Gp Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 45 shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.17% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). British Columbia Investment has invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 55,719 were reported by Washington Trust Comml Bank. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 2.10 million shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.01% or 239 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has 632 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 373,742 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 123,343 shares. Utah Retirement reported 140,542 shares. Sabal has invested 2.49% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 28,305 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,558 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

