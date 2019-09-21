Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Its Holding in American Campus Communities (ACC) as Stock Price Declined; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Raised Knowles (KN) Stake by $396,000; Stock Price Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 2.26 million shares traded or 152.08% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 29,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.98M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 1.63M shares traded or 141.38% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.26 million for 25.62 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

