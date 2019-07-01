Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $32.79 Million; Stock Value Rose; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake Held by Tekla Capital Management Llc

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 437,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.68 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 324,929 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 1,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, up from 39,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $528.9. About 211,807 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,582 shares to 28,278 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 51,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,133 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 1,410 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $770,652 on Friday, February 15. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 458 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: UFO, FINX, FIVE and ISRG – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy With Little Debt and Lots of Profits – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc holds 166,817 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 80,341 were reported by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. 13,144 are owned by Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Long Island Limited Liability Corp reported 0.8% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 560 were reported by Yorktown Management & Research. Jefferies Grp Llc has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,700 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% or 9,527 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 2,238 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.15% or 138,173 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp invested in 3.35% or 152,500 shares. 44,127 were reported by Group. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 1,634 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 29,110 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sorenson Christa L sold $22,747. NEITHERCUT DAVID J had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.68 million on Friday, February 8. $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 5 Garechana Robert sold $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 687 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Wonderful REITs to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Residential Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2019, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner Recognized as Top-Rated Real Estate Company – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Residential Appoints Raymond Bennett to Board of Trustees – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Announces Year End Retirement of CEO, David J. Neithercut – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Texas Yale Corporation holds 193,762 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 62,356 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 30,688 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 282,375 shares. Motco invested in 0.03% or 3,710 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ls Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 989,604 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 0.39% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,638 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 528,912 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 388,103 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $65.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR).